NBA Star Jayson Tatum Reacts To Celtics-Hawks Trade
Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis spent each of the last two seasons as teammates on the Boston Celtics.
Porzingis was a huge reason why they were able to break through to win the 2024 title over the Dallas Mavericks.
That said, the Celtics have now moved Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Boston, Atlanta and Brooklyn are finalizing a three-team trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick to the Nets, and Georges Niang and a second-rounder to the Celtics."
One person who reacted to the news was Tatum (via his Instagram story).
He wrote: "Big fella! Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team! thankful for you always champ!"
Porzingis finished his final year in Boston with productive averages of 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has also played for the Wizards, Knicks and Mavs.
He wrote (via X): "Boston will always be special in my heart.
Huge thank you to the organization, coaches, staff, my teammates and the fans!
Class organization. Forever grateful"
The Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
However, they lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.