NBA Star Jimmy Butler Facing Backlash For Instagram Post After 3-Point Performance
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat got off to a tough start to the new season when they hosted the Orlando Magic.
The Heat lost by a score of 116-97, and they shot just 39.0% from the field as a team (32/82).
Jimmy Butler finished with three points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.
After the game (on Thursday), Butler made a post to Instagram.
Butler captioned his post: "family ties. no breaking that."
Many fans in the comments were still unhappy with Butler's performance against the Magic
@sekario._: "Jimmy, not now my brother"
@10kcyy: "3 points Jimmy? Are we serious"
@ktealvz: "The audacity to post after scoring 3 points in 26 minutes last night. Get in the gym pls😭"
@tajsiins: "Why you even posting … 3 points is disgusting"
@williambarr_: "You haven’t shown up since ECF 2023"
@melvoni: "Posting like u don’t average 3 pts is crazy."
@acewayy: "3 points in front ya ppls ?!?! Cmon jimmy. We deserve better than that !"
Butler is coming off another productive season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range.
The Heat lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (Butler was injured for their series against the Boston Celtics).
Following Orlando, the Heat will resume action on Saturday evening against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.