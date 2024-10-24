Fastbreak

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Facing Backlash For Instagram Post After 3-Point Performance

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 29, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat got off to a tough start to the new season when they hosted the Orlando Magic.

The Heat lost by a score of 116-97, and they shot just 39.0% from the field as a team (32/82).

Jimmy Butler finished with three points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes.

After the game (on Thursday), Butler made a post to Instagram.

Butler captioned his post: "family ties. no breaking that."

Many fans in the comments were still unhappy with Butler's performance against the Magic

@sekario._: "Jimmy, not now my brother"

@10kcyy: "3 points Jimmy? Are we serious"

@ktealvz: "The audacity to post after scoring 3 points in 26 minutes last night. Get in the gym pls😭"

Jimmy Butler
Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up the court against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

@tajsiins: "Why you even posting … 3 points is disgusting"

@williambarr_: "You haven’t shown up since ECF 2023"

@melvoni: "Posting like u don’t average 3 pts is crazy."

@acewayy: "3 points in front ya ppls ?!?! Cmon jimmy. We deserve better than that !"

Jimmy Butler
Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) gets the assist on a dunk by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Butler is coming off another productive season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range.

The Heat lost in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (Butler was injured for their series against the Boston Celtics).

Jimmy Butler
Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) defends during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Following Orlando, the Heat will resume action on Saturday evening against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.