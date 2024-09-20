NBA Star Joel Embiid Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Statement
On Thursday evening, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had a sensational game against the Miami Marlins.
Via The MLB: "6-FOR-6
THREE HOME RUNS
10 RUNS BATTED IN
SHOHEI OHTANI HAVE MERCY 🤯"
The Dodgers won by a score of 20-4, and Ohtani made incredible MLB history.
Via The MLB: "SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT
50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES
HISTORY"
Ohtani was trending all over social media, and one person who sent out a reaction was 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
Embiid's post had over 8,000 likes and 260,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Embiid wrote: "Yup Ohtani is the GOAT"
Many fans reacted to Embiid's viral post.
Via @MAHENDR55755381: "You are absolutely right Ohtani is the best"
Via @maskedjaylen: "he really had a 50/50 season before you made a conference finals 😭😭😭"
Via @easymoneycam1: "he may be the goat in baseball. but you are forever the goat in my heart joel🙌🏼"
Via @PhillyTy_: "Joel, YOU are the goat"
Via @luvtrxyy: "goat propping up another goat"
Ohtani is in his first year playing for the Dodgers.
He had spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, and this will be his first time appearing in the MLB playoffs.
Via SportsNet LA: "Dodgers take the series and clinch a playoff berth in historic fashion!"
As for Embiid, he is coming off another dominant season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The All-Star center averaged 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest.