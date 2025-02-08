NBA Star Jordan Poole Comments On Wizards-Grizzlies Trade
On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Marcus Smart.
The former Oklahoma State star is currently averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 35.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via WashingtonWizards.com: "The Washington Wizards have acquired guard Marcus Smart and a 2025 protected first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies, and guard Colby Jones and center Alex Len from the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team trade. In return, Washington dealt guard Johnny Davis, forward Marvin Bagley III, and a 2025 second-round pick to Memphis."
After the Wizards lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-124, Jordan Poole was asked about the addition of Smart.
Poole (h/t Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network): "He has the utmost respect being a Defensive Player of the Year. I've had my fair share of Marcus guarding me on the other side... his energy, his toughness, his winning mentality; I think that's something we can all vibe off of."
Smart was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He brings a lot of expierence to the Wizards, as the 30-year-old has appeared in 108 NBA playoff games (73 starts).
As for Poole, he finished Thursday's loss with 45 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 16/32 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Wizards are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-42 record in 53 games.