NBA Star Jordan Poole Makes Bold Comment After 42-Point Explosion In Pacers-Wizards
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Indiana Pacers.
The Wizards lost by a score of 134-130 (in overtime).
Despite the loss, Jordan Poole exploded for 42 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/29 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Jordan Poole has the 6th most games in Wizards history with 40+ PTS & 5+ AST."
After the game, the 2022 NBA Champion made a bold comment when he met with the media.
Poole (h/t Joshua Valdez of ClutchPoints): "I've always been a team-first player so anything I can do to help us gain a slight advantage... I feel like I'm extremely hard to stop out there. That's why they gotta send two or three people at me pretty consistently."
While the Wizards have had a tough year, Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via Ballislife.com on Wednesday: "Jordan Poole had 42 PTS (52% FG) & 5 AST in the loss tonight
He had 45 PTS (50% FG) & 5 AST in a game last week."
With the loss, the Wizards dropped to 9-45 in 54 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Pacers, the Wizards will play their next game on February 21 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.