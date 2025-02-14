Fastbreak

NBA Star Jordan Poole Makes Bold Comment After 42-Point Explosion In Pacers-Wizards

Jordan Poole scored 42 points against the Pacers.

Feb 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards lost by a score of 134-130 (in overtime).

Despite the loss, Jordan Poole exploded for 42 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 15/29 from the field in 41 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Jordan Poole has the 6th most games in Wizards history with 40+ PTS & 5+ AST."

After the game, the 2022 NBA Champion made a bold comment when he met with the media.

Poole (h/t Joshua Valdez of ClutchPoints): "I've always been a team-first player so anything I can do to help us gain a slight advantage... I feel like I'm extremely hard to stop out there. That's why they gotta send two or three people at me pretty consistently."

While the Wizards have had a tough year, Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 47 games.

Via Ballislife.com on Wednesday: "Jordan Poole had 42 PTS (52% FG) & 5 AST in the loss tonight

He had 45 PTS (50% FG) & 5 AST in a game last week."

With the loss, the Wizards dropped to 9-45 in 54 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak (and 3-7 over their last ten).

Following the Pacers, the Wizards will play their next game on February 21 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

