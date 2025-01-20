NBA Star Jordan Poole Makes Honest Golden State Warriors Statement
On Saturday night, Jordan Poole had one of his best games of the season when the Washington Wizards played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
However, the Wizards lost by a score of 122-114.
Poole finished his night with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/15 from the three-point range.
After the game, Poole made an honest statement when asked about his former team.
Poole (h/t Bleacher Report): "I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there. Really good group, really good staff. Shoutout to the fans; I saw a lot of 3 jerseys out there... Which is always really cool. Always get a lot of love. Spent some good, quality time here, and it's dope to see it appreciated."
Draymond Green got a lot of attention for commented on Poole's quote.
Green commented: "I really am sorry"
Poole spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Warriors.
During the 2022 season, he helped Steph Curry, Klay Thompson (and Green) win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
The 25-year-old is in his second season with the Wizards.