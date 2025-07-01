NBA Star Jordan Poole Reacts To New Orleans Pelicans $16 Million Addition
Jordan Poole had been with the Washington Wizards for each of the previous two seasons.
Last week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Poole is being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
On Monday night, Charania also reported that the Pelicans are now signing Kevon Looney.
Via Charania: "Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and the Pelicans reached a deal tonight for Kevon Looney, the three-time NBA champion who departs Golden State after 10 years."
Looney and Poole were teammates for four seasons on the Golden State Warriors.
Poole made a post to his Instagram story after the news came out that he would be reunited with Looney.
Poole wrote: "Omg!!! It's so lit"
Looney finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 76 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "In 2022, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole shared a moment that made them brothers forever.
Looney was the glue, doing the dirty work, setting screens, and grabbing every rebound.
Poole, ever the spark, played his part as a fearless shot-maker and energy booster off the bench.
They weren’t the headline stars, but they were the heartbeat.
And they did it together.
Now, just three years later, they find themselves reunited in a place neither expected: New Orleans.
The Pelicans saw something. Not just in their games, but in who they are."
The Pelicans finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.