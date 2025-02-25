NBA Star Josh Giddey Comments On Golden State Warriors Recent Signing
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors blew out the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 126-102.
Before the game tipped off, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors had agreed to a deal with Taran Armstrong.
Via Charania: "The Golden State Warriors are signing Australia’s Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, his agent Daniel Moldovan tells ESPN. Armstrong, a 6-foot-6 point guard, has been a standout in the Australian National Basketball League and now enters the NBA."
One person who reacted to the news was Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey.
Giddey wrote (via his Instagram story): "right where he belongs"
Giddey and Armstrong were teammates on the Australian National Team.
Via X User @champagnesftboi: "I saw Armstrong play with Giddey and Mojave King for the NBA Global Academy around 2019, at the time I thought if any of the 3 were NBA players it was Taran. So pumped to see him get his shot."
Armstrong is coming off a strong season in the NBL for Cairns Taipans.
He finished this year with averages of 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 19 games.
As for Giddey, the 22-year-old is in his fourth NBA season (and first with the Bulls).
He is averaging 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 53 games this season.