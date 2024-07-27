NBA Star Josh Giddey Made Olympics History In Australia-Spain Game
On Saturday, Australia and Spain faced off in their first game of the 2024 Olympics.
Australia won the game by a score of 92-80.
Houston Rockets forward Jock Landale led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Chicago Bulls star Josh Giddey had an excellent game with 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 7/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
He also made history.
Via FIBA: "Welcome to the Olympics, Josh!
🇦🇺 Josh Giddey became the first player to combine 15+ PTS, 7+ REB and 7+ AST in his very first game at the Olympics since Drazen Petrovic in 1984 against Germany."
Giddey was the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and had spent the previous three seasons playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished this past year with averages of 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 80 games.
Over the offseason, Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls.
Giddey is an intriguing addition to a Bulls team that is heading into a rebuild.
The 21-year-old has career averages of 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 210 games.
He helped the Thunder finish this past season as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.