NBA Star Josh Giddey Reacts To Bulls-Cavs Trade
Lonzo Ball signed with the Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2021.
After a strong start to his stint with the franchise, the former UCLA star missed nearly three years of action.
He returned to play during the 2024-25 season with averages of 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Ball is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources tell @ShamsCharania."
Following the trade, Bulls star Josh Giddey made a post to his Instagram story with a photo.
Giddey was traded to the Bulls during the 2024 offseason.
He finished his first season with the franchise averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Bulls were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They last made the playoffs during the 2022 season.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Bulls recently traded two guards while netting zero draft picks in those deals:
2024: Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey
2025: Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro
No first-round pick for Caruso. Not even a future second-round pick for Ball.
Confusing asset management continues in Chicago."
Ball has also spent time with the Pelicans and Lakers.