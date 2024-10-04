NBA Star Josh Giddey Responds To "SLOB Wizard" Nickname
Josh Giddey is entering his first season with the Chicago Bulls.
After spending the last three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Giddey was traded (for Alex Caruso) over the offseason.
The Bulls are in the middle of training camp and will play their first preseason game on Tuesday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers (in Ohio).
Following practice, Giddey was asked about a nickname he was given during his time with the Thunder (h/t Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports).
Reporter: "Are you on board with the SLOB wizard nickname?"
Giddey: "I wouldn't say I'm on board with it. I acknowledge it, but I understand what he was trying to say. He could have used a different word."
The nickname went viral at the beginning of last season.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic on October 28, 2023: "Then like four minutes later, Josh Giddey threw this thing off of a sideline out of bounds play. A. sick play by the OKC staff. B. Look at the anticipation on this ball from Giddey. Shai still behind the 3-point line, throws it the second SGA gets the leverage toward the rim."
John Hollinger of The Athletic responded on October 28, 2023: "Giddey is a SLOB wizard, gets a crazy one off like this almost every game."
Giddey then responded to Hollinger on October 28, 2023: "A slob wizard is insane😂😂😂😂"
The Bulls will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.