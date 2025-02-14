NBA Star Kevin Durant Apologized To Phoenix Suns Fans After Rockets Game
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Houston Rockets (in Texas).
The Suns lost by a score of 119-111.
Kevin Durant finished the loss with 37 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 15/22 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes.
However, the 2014 MVP had seven turnovers.
After the game, Durant apologized to Suns fans for the turnovers (but also explained his reasoning).
Durant (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral): "I keep telling you this, I'm not going to play conservative. I'm going to try to take risks and try to be aggressive and sometimes that might result in a few turnovers but if you look at the game, we pretty much had the game in balance... Especially when we're missing guys, I'm not gonna be conservative out there, because I don't want to turn the ball over. I'm sorry Suns fans. You're just going to have to deal with me trying."
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 26-28 in 54 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Following the Rockets, the Suns will play their next game on Thursday when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Durant is in his third season playing for Phoenix.
He is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 41 games.