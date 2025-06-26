NBA Star Kevin Durant Made His Feelings Clear About Ace Bailey
On Wednesday evening, Ace Bailey was selected by the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Rutgers star is seen as a player who has superstar potential.
Via The NBA: "Ace Bailey is selected 5th overall by the @utahjazz in the 2025 #NBADraft presented by State Farm!"
During the middle of the 2024-25 season, Kevin Durant (who was with the Phoenix Suns) was asked about Bailey.
Durant on December 26 (via Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media/The Star-Ledger): "Ace is a pure, pure talent. Being able to shoot the ball with that type of touch from anywhere... It's incredible to watch him and his teammate Dylan Harper... I see some of my game in Ace... He's probably a little bit more advanced than I was at that age... He's a problem. I can't wait to see his career grow."
Bailey finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via @CBKReport: "Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper did the unthinkable by going to Rutgers.
• The highest-rated recruits in Rutgers history
• The only 5-stars to commit to Rutgers out of high school
• Both averaged 17.5+ PPG
Now, both are top-5 picks in the NBA Draft."
The Jazz were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record.