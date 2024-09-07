NBA Star Kevin Durant Makes Brutally Honest Dallas Cowboys Statement
Kevin Durant is one of the best NBA players of all time.
He is coming off another outstanding season with the Phoenix Suns and helped Team USA win the Gold medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Durant is notably a huge NFL fan (specifically the Washington Commanders).
Recently, the future Hall of Famer made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys in an interview with Up & Adams.
Kay Adams: "If you could get rid of one NFL team. The biggest pain in your a**, which team would you pick?"
Durant: "Cowboys easy. I just don't like them... The Cowboys is that one team I just don't like. I think it's because a lot of people where I'm from in D.C. have become Cowboys fans. It's probably like 75% of people in Washington, D.C. in my group of people that are Cowboys fans. I just hate that they don't stay loyal to the crib."
On top of what Durant said, the Cowboys are also the rival of his Commanders.
Many fans reacted to Durant's comments.
Via @RMonge_7: "Facts! As a kid I wanted to be rich enough to buy them and relocate them somewhere else so they didn't exist anymore"
Via @tacticszero0: "This made me a KD fan for life."
Via @billdash: "🤣🤣🤣 KD goes low key comedy"
Via @_IKENNA_: "lol this would hit more if he actually gave the Wizards a chance, talking about loyal to the crib…"
Via @blueberrysubs: "Best answer"
Via @StackingChips7: "HAIL YEAH right answer!"