NBA Star Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder

Kevin Durant sent out a viral post about his former team.

Ben Stinar

May 3, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to the media after game six of the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 104-93. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a sensational season.

On Wednesday, night, the franchise reached the NBA Finals for the first time in 13 years.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "THE THUNDER ARE BACK IN THE FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2012

A new Big 3 and a new chance to bring a championship to OKC"

Kevin Durant was on the roster the last time the Thunder got to the NBA Finals.

On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns star responded to a fan about the team.

@natelabishak wrote: "@KDTrey5 who wins in best of 7 - 2012 OKC or this OKC team?"

Durant responded: "Im not big on hypotheticals so idk but this 2025 thunder team, they are historically great. Great shooting all across the board, efficient go to scorer in deuce, size and athleticism all across the board, versatility, shooting big and bruiser big, great coaching. Just a flat out perfectly crafted unit. I f**k with their approach to basketball. They are puttin together great film to learn from"

Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Thunder).

He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the organization before signing with the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2016.

Feb 6, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) before a free throw attempt by Westrbook in the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Despite being unable to win a title in Oklahoma City, they were consistently among the elite teams in the league.

Durant also won the 2014 MVP Award.

The future Hall of Famer just finished his third season with the Suns.

