NBA Star Kevin Durant Makes Honest Aaron Rodgers Statement
On Monday evening, the New York Jets will play their first game of the season when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in California.
Aaron Rodgers will get a chance to redeem himself after missing last season due to a torn Achilles he suffered in the team's first game.
Recently, Phoenix Suns superstar (and Washington Commanders fan) Kevin Durant spoke about Rodgers (via Up & Adams).
Kay Adams: "Let's talk about the Jets. Are you friends with Aaron Rodgers?"
Durant: "I admire Aaron Rodgers. He's my favorite quarterback of all time. Yeah, we've hung out before. Talked a couple of times... I'm rooting for the Jets too, because I love Aaron Rodgers... I want them to win games. They're on the other side too, so we'll see them in the Super Bowl. I want Aaron Rodgers to win a Super Bowl again... He went through a lot. He tore his Achilles for one. He gave Green Bay his heart, his soul, blood sweat and tears. He wrapped that chapter up and went on to the next and now he's in New York with the Jets. He's with a great team, he's got great pieces around him. I think it's his chance right now."
Rodgers was the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Cal.
He had spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers before getting traded to the Jets last season.
The four-time MVP led the Packers to the Super Bowl in 2011.