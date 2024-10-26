NBA Star Kevin Durant Makes Honest Statement On Relationship With LeBron James
On Friday evening, Kevin Durant and LeBron James faced off for the 41st time in their legendary careers.
The Suns had a 22-point lead, but James and the Lakers were able to win by a score of 123-116.
Before the game, Durant was asked about his relationship with James.
Reporter: "What's your relationship with him like off the court throughout the years?"
Durant: "Just mutual respect. Just friends. Somebody that I can relate too. We even had deep conversations about a lot of different things in life. It's good to be able to have somebody in life you can compete with on that level. Somebody you can actually bounce ideas off of too. It just makes you a better human being overall."
James finished the victory with 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 7/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
The Lakers improved to 2-0 on the new season, and they will remain at home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening in Los Angeles.
Durant ended the loss with 30 points, four rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 39 minutes.
The Suns dropped to 1-1 in their first two games, and they will now play their first game at home when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday evening in Arizona.
James has a 24-17 record against Durant.
However, Durant has gone 2-1 in the NBA Finals against James.