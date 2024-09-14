NBA Star Kevin Durant Predicts Winner Of Giants-Commanders Game
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders will face off at Northwest Stadium
NBA star Kevin Durant, who is also a big Commanders fan, made his prediction for the game.
Durant: "I got Jayden Daniels throwing two touchdowns, 60 rushing yards, defense gets us a touchdown. 21-10."
For the record, Durant told Kay Adams (last week) that he will likely predict the Commanders to win every game.
The Commanders are coming off a 37-20 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Florida) last week.
Daniels made his NFL debut and finished with 184 passing yards (17/24).
He also rushed for an impressive 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Following their showdown with New York, the Commanders will play their next game on September 23 when they visit Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football.
On the other hand, the Giants are coming off a tough showing in Week 1.
They lost (at home) to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 28-6.
Following the Commanders, the Giants will play their next game on September 22 when they visit the Cleveland Browns in Oho.
As for Durant, he is among the best NBA players of all time.
At 35, he is still one of the elite players in the league and is coming off a season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.