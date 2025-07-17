NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Bradley Beal's Viral Post After Suns Exit
Bradley Beal was an extremely productive shooting guard for the Washington Wizards through the first 11 years of his NBA career.
That said, the three-time NBA All-Star is coming off a failed two-year stint for the Phoenix Suns.
The Suns have now waived Beal (after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the two sides agreed to a buyout).
Following the news, Beal made a post to Instagram that had over 46,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned his post: "✌🏾"
One person who reacted to the post was Kevin Durant (who spent the last two seasons with Beal on the Suns).
His comment had 7,000 likes in two hours.
Durant wrote: "😂"
Beal finished last season with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
The former Florida star is now headed to the Los Angeles Clippers (according to Charania).
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "Bradley Beal at $50 million was bad.
Bradley Beal at $5 million is good.
This is a pretty straightforward concept."
On the other hand, the Suns also moved on from Durant over the offseason.
The 2014 MVP was traded to the Houston Rockets after part of three years with the franchise.
The Suns had a very talented roster with Durant, Beal (and Devin Booker).
That said, they got swept in the 2024 NBA playoffs (and then missed the 2025 postseason).