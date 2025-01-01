NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Bryce James News
On Wednesday, Bryce James (LeBron's son) announced that he would commit to Arizona for his freshman year of college.
The 17-year-old's post on Instagram had over 250,000 likes in one hour.
Bryce wrote: "100%commited🐻⬇️"
One person who left a comment was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
His comment had over 2,000 likes in less than one hour.
Since Durant and LeBron are two of the greatest players of all time, many fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
Durant wrote: "Yesssir"
Bryce will graduate high school this spring, so he is committed to playing for the Wildcats during the 2025-26 season.
Via Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com: "Bryce James took a visit to Arizona for the Duke game. The family was impressed with Lloyd’s patience and ability to develop players. Family went to nearly every Pac-12 campus and came away impressed the most with Arizona."
Bryce's older brother (Bronny) is currently in his rookie season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He has also spent time with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
Via Jeff Goodman: "Bryce James, a 6-6 wing and the son of LeBron James, just announced his commitment to Arizona.
His stats in 5 Peach Jam games this past July:
5.6 points
2.8 rebounds
1.0 blocks
3-17 from 3 (18 percent)
22.2 minutes per game"
As for Durant, the future Hall of Famer is in his third season playing for the Suns.
The next time he will face off against LeBron will be on March 16 in Los Angeles.