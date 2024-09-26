Fastbreak

NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Derrick Rose News

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to the news of Derrick Rose retiring.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks to the media after the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Derrick Rose made the big announcement that he is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons.

He had been coming off a productive year for the Memphis Grizzlies where he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

The 35-year-old sent out a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes in seven hours.

He captioned his post: "The psychological assumption automatically provides the means to fulfill the dream desire."

Many people reacted to the news, as there were over 27,000 comments.

One person who left a message was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant's comment had 23,000 likes in five hours.

Durant wrote: "One of the greatest to ever grace a court. Thank you for sharing your gifts to the world, can’t wait to see what u got next. 🫡"

Kevin Durant Comment / September 26

Durant and Rose competed against each other for over a decade.

In 13 matchups, Durant had a 7-6 record.

Nov 5, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) shoots the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images / Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Memphis.

He played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dec. 30, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) takes a shot in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. Bulls won 114-101. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2011 MVP had career averages of 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 regular season games.

Rose also appeared in 52 NBA playoff games and led the Bulls to the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.

