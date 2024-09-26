NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Derrick Rose News
On Thursday, Derrick Rose made the big announcement that he is retiring from basketball after 15 seasons.
He had been coming off a productive year for the Memphis Grizzlies where he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
The 35-year-old sent out a post to Instagram that had over 700,000 likes in seven hours.
He captioned his post: "The psychological assumption automatically provides the means to fulfill the dream desire."
Many people reacted to the news, as there were over 27,000 comments.
One person who left a message was Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
Durant's comment had 23,000 likes in five hours.
Durant wrote: "One of the greatest to ever grace a court. Thank you for sharing your gifts to the world, can’t wait to see what u got next. 🫡"
Durant and Rose competed against each other for over a decade.
In 13 matchups, Durant had a 7-6 record.
Rose was the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Memphis.
He played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks (twice), Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The 2011 MVP had career averages of 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 723 regular season games.
Rose also appeared in 52 NBA playoff games and led the Bulls to the 2011 Eastern Conference finals.