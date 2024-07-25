Fastbreak

NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Viral Photo With Steph Curry

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) reacted to a photo with Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are currently teammates on Team USA who will participate int the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Recently, there was a photo of the two superstars that got a lot of views on social media.

Via Team USA: "Pre-presser selfie from @KDTrey5 and @StephenCurry30 🤳😁

#ParisOlympics"

Durant responded to the photo (via X), and his post had over 11,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than one hour.

Durant wrote: "Quick question. Is this miserable or happy kd??"

Durant has over 20 million followers on X and has been known to respond to a lot of things (especially from random fans).

In addition, Durant and Curry were famously teammates on the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19.

During that span, the Warriors made the NBA Finals in all three seasons and won two titles over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Durant won the NBA Finals MVP Award in 2017 and 2018.

Golden State Warriors
Nov 18, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) watch on during foul shots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
