NBA Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Viral Photo With Steph Curry
Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are currently teammates on Team USA who will participate int the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Recently, there was a photo of the two superstars that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Team USA: "Pre-presser selfie from @KDTrey5 and @StephenCurry30 🤳😁
#ParisOlympics"
Durant responded to the photo (via X), and his post had over 11,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Durant wrote: "Quick question. Is this miserable or happy kd??"
Durant has over 20 million followers on X and has been known to respond to a lot of things (especially from random fans).
In addition, Durant and Curry were famously teammates on the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19.
During that span, the Warriors made the NBA Finals in all three seasons and won two titles over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Durant won the NBA Finals MVP Award in 2017 and 2018.