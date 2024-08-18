NBA Star Kevin Durant Reveals His Nickname For Anthony Edwards
Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards continue to be one of the best storylines in the NBA.
Edwards has talked about how Durant is his favorite player in NBA history.
They just recently faced off in the NBA playoffs (the Timberwolves swept the Suns), and then the two superstars were teammates with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Saturday, the NBA released a clip of Edwards and Durant at Fanatics Fest in New York City.
Durant revealed his nickname for Edwards (h/t ClutchPoints).
Durant: "I call him the baby GOAT."
Many people believe that Edwards has the potential to be among the best shooting guards of all time.
He is off to a good start but has a long way to go, considering that list features Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.
The Timberwolves had been among the worst teams in the league.
Since his arrival, they have made the NBA playoffs three times (in four seasons) and are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves have a very talented roster that also features Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels.
They will be seen as a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.