NBA Star Kevin Durant Reveals His Nickname For Anthony Edwards

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant revealed his nickname for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Ben Stinar

Apr 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shares words with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after fouling him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shares words with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after fouling him in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards continue to be one of the best storylines in the NBA.

Edwards has talked about how Durant is his favorite player in NBA history.

They just recently faced off in the NBA playoffs (the Timberwolves swept the Suns), and then the two superstars were teammates with Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Jul 28, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Kevin Durant (7) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrate after a play in the third quarter against Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the NBA released a clip of Edwards and Durant at Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Durant revealed his nickname for Edwards (h/t ClutchPoints).

Durant: "I call him the baby GOAT."

Many people believe that Edwards has the potential to be among the best shooting guards of all time.

He is off to a good start but has a long way to go, considering that list features Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade.

Nov 15, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.

The Timberwolves had been among the worst teams in the league.

Since his arrival, they have made the NBA playoffs three times (in four seasons) and are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.

Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The Timberwolves have a very talented roster that also features Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels.

They will be seen as a contender to reach the 2025 NBA Finals.

