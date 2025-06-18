NBA Star Kevin Durant Sends Heartfelt Message To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant
Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are two of the best 25 players in NBA history.
Durant was in the league with Bryant for nine seasons (2007-16).
On Wednesday, Durant sent out a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for Bryant.
Durant wrote: "ALWAYS HACKIN MAN.. WISH U WERE HERE BEAN."
Durant and Bryant faced off 36 times over their careers.
In those matchups, Bryant had the 19-17 advantage.
They were also teammates on Team USA at the 2012 Olympics.
Bryant was the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft out of high school.
He spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
His averages were 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 1,346 games.
As for Durant, he was with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder during the nine seasons he was in the NBA at the same time as Bryant.
He has spent the last nine years with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
This past year, the 36-year-old averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via @HoopMuse (on February 12): "Highest TS% with 30K Career Points:
62.0 — Kevin Durant
59.2 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
59.0 — LeBron James
57.7 — Dirk Nowitzki
KD averages 27/7/4/1/1 on 50/39/88%!"