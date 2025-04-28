NBA Star Kevin Durant Sends Message To Kevin Love After Heartbreaking News
Stan Love played four NBA seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Baltimore Bullets and San Antonio Spurs.
On Sunday, Kevin Love announced that his father (Stan) had passed away.
The Miami Heat forward made a heartfelt post to Instagram.
Love wrote: "Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months. The most painful to witness being these last few weeks. And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero.
The words we continuously heard from you in your last chapter were how blessed you’ve been to have such a loving family. And in return how much you’ve loved your wife and kids. Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath.
That breath came. And now it’s time to rest.
You have undoubtedly been my greatest teacher. A role often served by a Father figure. You taught me admirable qualities like respect & kindness. Humor & wit. Ambition & work ethic. Grit & aggressive will. The insight that failure brings. And that time is our most precious commodity.
Over the years my Dad and I had our differences. I mourn the times I felt angry and isolated - my heart weighs heavy knowing we lost that time and can’t get it back. But our division led to me finding myself. I was running from something but that time away provided the wisdoms of forgiveness and reconciliation. And an unwavering sense that he loved me through it all, in every moment. “The best last lesson one generation can teach the next: how to die with peace about how you’ve lived.” This may be my Dad’s greatest gift. Teaching me that healing happens in your soul and that healing is there for the taking, even in the face of imminent death. Dad loved his family unconditionally and left his children with one of life’s great lessons.
As the memories stream down my face I feel as if I can see it all so clearly now. It’s a fucked up fact of life that towards the end, your own life or someone else’s, things that once seemed so complicated and confusing now seem transparent.
Like all of us, my Dad was imperfect. But despite his flaws, and my own, we are a successful story of father and son. A never ending bond, rooted in love, that will forever remain eternal.
Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything.
I love you.
Your son,
Kevin"
One person who left a comment on the post was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
His comment had over 3,000 likes in nine hours.
He wrote: "RIP Mr Stan. Pops always treated me like I was one of his own. What a great man. My condolences out to the family"
Durant and Love were teammates on the 2012 USA Men's Basketball team that won the Gold Medal over Spain.
Stan had career averages of 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field in 239 games.
Via Oregon Men's Basketball: "The Oregon basketball family mourns the passing of Stan Love and sends condolences to his friends and loved ones."