NBA Star Kevin Durant Sends Out Viral Post On X After Magic-Grizzlies Trade
Earlier this week, Desmond Bane was traded (via the Memphis Grizzlies) to the Orlando Magic.
The former TCU star had spent the first five years of his career playing for the Grizzlies.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap, sources tell ESPN."
Following the trade, the Magic posted a video of Bane meeting his new head coach (Jamahl Mosley).
One person who reacted to the clip was Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.
His post had over 52,000 likes and 4.2 million impressions.
Durant wrote: "They heard this dap in Memphis"
A lot of people reacted to Durant's viral post.
@_LakeShow23: "KD where you playing next year bro"
@lockedbyae: "I’ll never respect you"
@APH00PS: "KD my sources are telling me you’re going to the Clippers, please ignore if this is true"
@durantjay37: "So does that mean you’re going to be a Vancouver, oops I meant Memphis Grizzly? 🤔"
@MariaWKnowsBest: "KEVIN DURANTTTT COME TO MEMPHISSSS"
Durant has also found himself in trade rumors this summer.
There is wide expectations based on many reports that the Suns will move the 2014 MVP.
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
He was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one year at Texas.