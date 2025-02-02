Fastbreak

NBA Star Kevin Durant Shares Thoughts On Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Trade

Kevin Durant was asked about the trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Portland Trail Blazers (in Oregon) by a score of 127-108.

While the game was going on, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks had agreed to a blockbuster trade.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah."

After the game, Kevin Durant was asked about the trade (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).

Durant: "Insane. It's crazy, crazy. I never would of thought Luka Doncic would get traded at this age. Mid-season. NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded, then anybody's up for grabs."

The Suns will face off against Doncic and the Lakers on March 16 (in Los Angeles).

They will also visit Anthony Davis and the Mavs on March 9 (in Dallas).

With the loss to the Trail Blazers, the Suns dropped to 25-23 in 48 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

On Monday, the Suns and Trail Blazers will face off (again) in Oregon.

Kevin Durant
Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Durant is in his third season playing for the Suns.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 38 games.

