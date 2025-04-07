NBA Star Kevin Durant Was Right About Cooper Flagg
Cooper Flagg was the most hyped prospect heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season.
After leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four, it's safe to say that the 18-year-old lived up to all of the lofty expectations.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Duke's Cooper Flagg joins Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson as the only men's freshmen to win the Wooden Award
ELITE COMPANY"
Before the season began, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant spoke highly of Flagg (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype).
Durant (in July): "He looked like a hell of a player. Somebody that's going to only get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here playing like he's a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job. That's a good sign."
Durant got to see Flagg up close in Las Vegas (with Team USA), and his assessment of the future NBA star has been accurate.
Flagg finished the season with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via OptaSTATS: "Cooper Flagg of @DukeMBB has totaled 450 points, 150 rebounds, 100 assists, 40 steals and 25 blocks through his first 25 games in 2024-25.
The only other DI players this century to reach those marks through 25 games of a season are Dwyane Wade (02-03) and Ben Simmons (15-16)"
As for Durant, he is in his 18th NBA year (and third with the Suns).