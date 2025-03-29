NBA Star Kevin Love Makes Viral Cooper Flagg Statement
Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Recently, Dan Patrick made a comment about Flagg that got a lot of attention on social media.
Patrick: "If you said his career was going to be like Kevin Love's, would that be a disappointment? And it probably would be."
Love responded to Patrick's comments with a bold post.
His post had over 25,000 likes in two hours.
Love wrote: "For those who will take this as a shot at me…I don’t take it as such. I was pure skill & will. Cooper is far more talented than I ever was and if he stays healthy will have a far better career. He could very well have a statue by the time he’s finished. I’m a HUGE fan."
Flagg is averaging 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He led Duke to the Elite 8 when they beat Arizona by a score of 100-93 (on Thursday).
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Future No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg had perhaps the best NCAA Tournament performance ever for a freshman, doing everything on both ends of the floor; finishing with 30 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks in Duke's Sweet 16 win over Arizona."
As for Love, he is in his 17th NBA season.
In addition to the Heat, Love has also spent time with the Cavs and Timberwolves.