NBA Star Klay Thompson Made His Feelings Clear About Jordan Poole
Jordan Poole was once among the most notable rising stars in the NBA when he helped lead the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.
However, the former Michigan guard was traded to the Washington Wizards just one year later (in the summer of 2023).
Following that trade, Klay Thompson (when he was still with the Warriors) made his feelings clear about Poole.
Thompson (via Podcast P with Paul George in 2023): "It hurts to see Jordan go... He was homegrown... We wouldn't have won the championship without him... Jordan is forever gonna be cherished in the Warriors lore just for what he did and help bring us back to where we needed to go... He's definitely got All-Star potential... Washington got a good one. Future All-Star for sure."
Poole has spent the last two seasons playing for the Wizards.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Through six seasons, the 25-year-old has yet to make an All-Star Game.
Via Wizards PR (on March 31): "Wizards G Jordan Poole connected on his 224th three-pointer of the season with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter, passing Bradley Beal (223, 2016-17) for the most three-pointers in a single season in team history."
As for Thompson, he spent two more seasons with the Warriors after they won the 2022 NBA Championship.
The future Hall of Famer signed with the Dallas Mavericks last summer.