NBA Star Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement After Beating Golden State Warriors

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson spoke about beating his former team.

Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) greet each other after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) greet each other after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Golden State Warriors (at home in Texas).

The game was a thriller, as the Mavs won by a score of 111-107.

Klay Thompson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) look for the ball during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After the win, he spoke about defeating his former team.

Thompson (via Christian Clark of The Athletic): "It feels great to beat your friends. I know them very well. They would hold that over my head the whole season. So we’ll see them again. But it feels great."

Thompson is in his 14th NBA season.

He is currently averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 48 games.

The 35-year-old had spent the first 13 years of his legendary career with Golden State.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (before the game): "Been a few games of it now, but still odd to see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson warm up at the same time as opponents"

The biggest reason for their victory over Golden State was the play of Kyrie Irving.

Irving went off for 42 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 15/25 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs are 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They will visit the Warriors on February 23 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

