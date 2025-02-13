NBA Star Klay Thompson Makes Honest Statement After Beating Golden State Warriors
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the Golden State Warriors (at home in Texas).
The game was a thriller, as the Mavs won by a score of 111-107.
Klay Thompson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field.
After the win, he spoke about defeating his former team.
Thompson (via Christian Clark of The Athletic): "It feels great to beat your friends. I know them very well. They would hold that over my head the whole season. So we’ll see them again. But it feels great."
Thompson is in his 14th NBA season.
He is currently averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The 35-year-old had spent the first 13 years of his legendary career with Golden State.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (before the game): "Been a few games of it now, but still odd to see Steph Curry and Klay Thompson warm up at the same time as opponents"
The biggest reason for their victory over Golden State was the play of Kyrie Irving.
Irving went off for 42 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 15/25 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Warriors on February 23 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.