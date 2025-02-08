NBA Star Klay Thompson Makes Honest Steph Curry Comment
On Thursday evening, Klay Thompson led the Dallas Mavericks to a 127-120 win over the Celtics in Boston.
The five-time NBA All-Star finished with 25 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Thompson was asked about his former teammate Steph Curry when he met with the media.
Reporter: "If you get fifth ring before Curry, I am sure he will be the first person to congratulate you."
Thompson: "That's the goal. Steph's obviously one of the most humble people I know, but the chance to win a fifth ring is why I work so hard and that's elite company to join... You think of Kobe and Tim Duncan and Magic Johnson. That's the only thing I care about at this point in my career I don't care about accolades... I just want to win. That's why I came to Dallas, because it presented me the best opportunity to do that."
Thompson had been with Curry and the Warriors for each of the previous 13 years (before signing with Dallas over the summer).
He is currenty averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
The Mavs are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record in 52 games.
They will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon in Dallas, Texas.