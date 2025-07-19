NBA Star Klay Thompson Sends Heartfelt Message To Charlotte Hornets Rookie
Kon Knueppel is coming off an excellent freshman season where he helped lead the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four.
The 19-year-old was the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets last month.
Knueppel is a fan of Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, and the future Hall of Famer recently send him a video with a heartfelt message (via Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, h/t @HornetsReddit).
Thompson: "What's up Kon.. Thanks for the words of trying to model your game after me. It makes me feel kind of old, but also very appreciative of great young, athletes like yourself, who are coming to take over the league and carry on the torch of what we started... I'm just excited for your next chapter in the league. Never lose that confidence that got you here."
Knueppel finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via @DraftDeeper: "Kon Knueppel is so freaking good at basketball man. I get it, it's Summer League. But we saw all of these attributes at Duke. The movement off the ball, shooting, passing on the move, controlled pace, quick decision making, and toughness on D. What a fun player for Charlotte."
As for Thompson, the four-time NBA Champion is coming off his first season playing for the Mavs.
He had spent his first 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.