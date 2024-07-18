Fastbreak

NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Kevin Durant's Instagram Post

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) reacted to Kevin Durant's (Phoenix Suns) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the net against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant made a post to Instagram with seven photos.

Durant has 13.4 million followers on the platform, and there were over 427,000 likes on his post in one day.

Durant captioned his post: "Heem shot by @creationsofla"

One person who left a comment was Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma's comment had over 100 likes.

Kuzma wrote: "Sniper gotta 50 cal on the wristy"

Kyle Kuzma's Comment / Kevin Durant's IG Post

Kuzma and Durant have faced off 10 times over their careers.

Durant has an impressive 9-1 record in their matchups.

Dec 17, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) makes a pass against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Durant is one of the best players in NBA history and is still a top-15 player at 35.

He is coming off his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.

The 2014 MVP finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

That said, the Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).

Apr 7, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after falling down against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports / Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

As for Kuzma, he is coming off his third year playing for the Wizards.

He finished the season with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Feb 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) attempts a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Wizards were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.

They have been unable to make the playoffs during Kuzma's tenure with the franchise.

