NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Kevin Durant's Instagram Post
On Wednesday, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant made a post to Instagram with seven photos.
Durant has 13.4 million followers on the platform, and there were over 427,000 likes on his post in one day.
Durant captioned his post: "Heem shot by @creationsofla"
One person who left a comment was Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma's comment had over 100 likes.
Kuzma wrote: "Sniper gotta 50 cal on the wristy"
Kuzma and Durant have faced off 10 times over their careers.
Durant has an impressive 9-1 record in their matchups.
Durant is one of the best players in NBA history and is still a top-15 player at 35.
He is coming off his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The 2014 MVP finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
That said, the Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).
As for Kuzma, he is coming off his third year playing for the Wizards.
He finished the season with averages of 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
However, the Wizards were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the playoffs during Kuzma's tenure with the franchise.