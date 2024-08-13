NBA Star Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Devin Booker's Viral Instagram Post
On Saturday afternoon, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker won his second career Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Booker finished the victory with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Last year, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a post (via X) about USA Basketball that Booker famously responded to.
Kuzma wrote on September 12, 2023: "USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role. Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?"
Booker responded on September 12, 2023: "I’ll do it"
After the Olympics, Booker made a post to Instagram that had over 175,000 likes and 1,400 comments in five hours.
Booker captioned his post: "I’ll do it"
One person who left a comment was Kuzma.
His comment had over 1,200 likes in five hours.
Kuzma wrote: "Cash apppp"
Booker is coming off another excellent season for the Suns.
The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Many people gave Booker a lot of praise for the way he handled his role with Team USA.
Via Isaiah Thomas: "Devin Booker might have his BEST season yet with how he performed in the Olympics. Really did the dirty work"