Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Steph Curry Statement After Warriors-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-107 (at home).
Steph Curry finished the loss with 25 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 9/23 from the field in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Kyrie Irving was asked about going up against Curry.
Irving (h/t Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints): "That's the guy for us as point guards; outside of Magic and Isaiah Thomas, Steph has etched himself as one of the most legendary players of all time... We know each other's games very well. A lot of matchups. At the same time, some of the things that he's accomplished I'm still trying to accomplish."
Irving finished the win with an outstanding 42 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 15/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Kyrie tricked the refs into thinking he was going to shoot a three with his left hand!
42 PTS | 7 REB | 7 3PT | 60% FG
5th straight game playing 40+ MINS"
Over 35 matchups, Curry has a 19-16 record against Irving.
They each won one title against each other in the NBA Finals (when Irving was with the Cleveland Cavaliers).
Right now, Curry still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 36.
He is averaging 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.