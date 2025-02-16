NBA Star Kyrie Irving Opens Up About Steph Curry Relationship
Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) and Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) are two of the most iconic players in NBA history.
During NBA All-Star break, Irving spoke honestly about his relationship with Curry.
Irving (via the NBA): "Me and Steph's relationship is ultra competitve. That's where it started from. Just because we didn't really know each other coming into the league... I'm on record saying that he's been the guy for our generation for a while... I've learned a lot from him... We've kept it competitive, but at the same time, when we're in places like this, we can open up to each other and talk from places of just understanding that we know what it's being in that pressure cooker. Being a small guard and leading your team."
Despite being older, Irving and Curry both still remain among the elite guards in the NBA.
Irving went into the All-Star break with averages of 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
Via StatMamba: "Kyrie Irving has the 5th most 40-point games by a point guard in the 3PT era."
On the other hand, Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range.
Via StatMuse on February 8: "Stephen Curry had 24 points in the 3rd quarter.
He now has 46 quarters with 20+ points — most in NBA History."