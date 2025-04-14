NBA Star LaMelo Ball Makes Honest Statement About Charlotte Hornets Future
LaMelo Ball is one of the best young guards in the NBA.
That said, the Charlotte Hornets star finished another year where he dealt with injuries (and the team missed the NBA playoffs).
On Monday, Ball made his feelings clear about wanting to stay with the Hornets for the long run.
Ball (h/t Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints): "Just being here, I loved it. The fans is amazing. The living situation has been amazing... All that you need to leave and this and that, when you build something, it’s never just gonna pop off and be the best thing. You gotta stay there, work it out, and do what you're going to do and see what happens."
Ball finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 25.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via @hornetshoops_: "LaMelo Ball this season:
25.2 PPG
4.9 RPG
7.4 APG
+9.6 On/Off Diff (93rd percentile)
The third-highest PPG season ever by a Hornet."
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent all five seasons of his career with the Hornets.
The Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "LaMelo Ball has played in only 105 games over the past three seasons for the Hornets.
That’s 24 games less than Zion Williamson has played for the Pelicans during that span.
Ball has continued to have chronic ankle problems. And wearing braces this season didn’t prevent injury."