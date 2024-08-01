NBA Star LaMelo Ball Reacts To Gordon Hayward News
LaMelo Ball spent the first three and a half seasons of his NBA career with Gordon Hayward (on the Charlotte Hornets).
Hayward was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the middle of the 2023-24 season.
He finished the year with averages of 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
On Thursday, the free agent forward announced that he retiring from basektball.
His post on Instagram had over 56,000 likes and 1,300 comments in four hours.
One person who left a comment was Ball.
His comment had over 680 likes in three hours.
Ball wrote: "🕺🏽🛸💕"
While the Hornets were not a good team during Hayward's tenure with the franchise, he was an excellent veteran to have in the locker room for Ball.
There is a chance that Ball will be among the best 15 players in the NBA at some point, so his development on (and off the court) is critical for the Hornets to return to the NBA playoffs.
Last season, the 2022 NBA All-Star averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Hornets finished this past year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight years ago).