NBA Star LaMelo Ball Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets shared the heartbreaking news that their PA announcer, Pat Doughty, had passed away.
Via Hornets.com: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Doughty, our beloved PA announcer for nearly 20 seasons. Big Pat’s vibrant voice was the backbone of our game experience and energized Spectrum Center every night. He was dedicated to our team and our fans, even as he fought health issues in recent years. He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Hornets organization. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family and his many friends."
Many people reacted to the devastating news on social media.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball made a post to his Instagram story (on Thursday).
Ball wrote: "RIP PAT... gone miss seein u gamedays family"
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has been with the Hornets for all four seasons that he's been in the league.
He finished this past year with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has been unable to play in more than 36 regular season games over the previous two years.
As for the Hornets, they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2016 season when Kemba Walker was still on the roster (eight year ago).