NBA Star LaMelo Ball Reacts To Lakers-Hornets Trade
On Friday, the Charlotte Hornets officially announced their trade that sent Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Williams had spent each of his first three seasons playing for the Hornets.
Via Hornets.com: "February 7, 2025 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the team has acquired guard Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round draft pick and a 2030 pick swap from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Mark Williams."
After the trade, 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball was asked for his thoughts (h/t Jeremy Grandison of ESPN 730 Charlotte).
Ball: "My brother for sure. It's just a crazy situation. Obviously, wish him the best. Like I said, it's the buisness."
Williams had been averaging 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 58.6% from the field.
The Hornets landed a new center (Jusuf Nurkic) in a trade with the Phoenix Suns.
Via StatMuse: "Most PTS by a Hornets center in the LaMelo era:
1,536 — Nick Richards
1,161 — Mason Plumlee
987 — Mark Williams
331 — Bismack Biyombo
285 — Montrezl Harrell
157 — Kai Jones
Now, he gets Jusuf Nurkic."
As for the Hornets, they are in the middle of another tough season.
They are currently the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference 13-36 record in 49 games.
On Friday night, the Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 117-116 (at home).
Ball is in his fifth season in the NBA (all with Charlotte).