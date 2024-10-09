NBA Star LaMelo Ball Sends Heartfelt Instagram Post To Girlfriend
LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting young stars in the NBA.
The 2022 All-Star has dealt with injuries over the previous two seasons, but when he is on the floor, he is undoubtedly among the best 25 players in the league.
Ball currently has over 10 million followers on Instagram, as he is one of the most popular athletes in the world.
On Tuesday evening, Ball sent out a heartfelt post to his girlfriend.
His post had over 600,000 likes and 1,200 comments in less than 24 hours.
Ball captioned his post: "MY BABYY 😍😍 happy birthday i love youu shordy u already kno how we rockin and how u hold it down really a real ONE the world is urs boo happy birthday have a beautiful day and look left 🤪😘💗💗 #1of1"
His girlfriend (@ana_montana) responded: "Thank you baby i love you so much 💕💕💕🔐🙏🏾"
Ball had been coming off a sensational performance in Tuesday's preseason game against the Miami Heat.
The 23-year-old finished with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/12 from the three-point range in only 23 minutes of playing time (the Hornets won 111-108).
After missing most of last season, he looks to be as healthy as ever going into the new year.
The Hornets will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Ball is going into his fourth season in the NBA (all with the Hornets).