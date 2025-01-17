Fastbreak

NBA Star LeBron James Makes Blunt Comment About The Golden State Warriors

Lakers star LeBron James mentioned how he could have had more NBA Championships.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Los Angeles star LeBron James has won four NBA Championships.

However, in two of his Finals appearances, James (and the Cleveland Cavaliers) had to go up against a loaded Golden State Warriors roster that featured Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

In an interview that was recently released from over the summer (at the Olympics in Paris), James made an honest comment about playing the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 (h/t ClutchPoints).

James: "Draymond, Steph and KD... I might have six rings right now."

James and the Cavs faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals four times.

They went 1-3 in those matchups (Durant was with Golden State for two of them).

That said, James was able to lead the Cavs to the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history when they won the 2016 title.

Fans will likely enjoy getting to hear James speak honestly about his rings.

He is considered to be one of the best five players in NBA history (with many thinking he is the greatest of all time).

Jun 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Right now, James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 40.

He is averaging 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 35 games.

Via BronMuse: "The only players to win a Finals MVP with three different franchises:

— LeBron James

End of the list."

James has gone 34-36 in 70 games against the Warriors.

