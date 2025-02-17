NBA Star LeBron James Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has a chance to be one of the premier superstars of the NBA over the next decade.
Right now, the 21-year-old is already among the best 25 players in the league.
Before Sunday's NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was asked about Wembanyama.
James (via theScore): "From the outside looking in, it seems like he has a great head on his shoulders. It seems like he loves the game, that he takes care of his body and the process and everything... I seen one quote that he said that nobody better not call him past 9 o'clock at night because he's either reading or asleep... I think he's been great for the franchise with the Spurs, but he's going to be great for our league for so many, so many years to come."
Wembanyama came into the All-Star break with averages of 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Via StatMuse: "Wemby in his first All-Star appearance:
6 PTS | 4 REB | 1 STL | 1 BLK
11 PTS | 3 REB | 1 BLK
First of many."
As for James, he was at his 21st straight NBA All-Star Game.
That said, he did not play due to injury.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James will not play in tonight’s All-Star Game, he says. He will rest, to help his lingering foot and ankle discomfort."