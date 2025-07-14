NBA Star LeBron James Reacts To Cleveland Cavaliers News
Koby Altman has been one of the best executives in the NBA over the eight years.
The franchise is coming off a season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Altman will sign an extension with the franchise.
Via Charania: "Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman – the architect of the burgeoning title contender – has signed a contract extension through 2029-30, sources tell ESPN. Cavs' front office, including Mike Gansey and Brandon Weems, received extensions amid rise to No. 1 seed in East."
One person who reacted to the news was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
His post had 5,000 likes in 30 minutes.
He wrote: "YESSIR!!! Congratulations to my brother B.Weems!! Super proud of u man 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🤎"
While James is a Cavs legend, many fans will speculate about his public message.
The four-time NBA Champion has been a lot of trade rumors over the offseason.
Via Anthony F. Irwin of ClutchPoints: "LeBron tweeting congratulations to the Cavs gm is just too perfect lol"
James played one season for the Cavs when Altman was the team's GM.
They reached the 2018 NBA Finals (before losing to the Golden State Warriors).
That summer, James signed with the Lakers (where he has been for the last seven years).
Via @KenHeLive: "He publicly congratulated the Cavs GM before shouting out any of his new Laker teammates or the new owner. We will never see anything like LeBron James again. Lmao"