NBA Star LeBron James Reacts To Dallas Mavericks News
Jared Dudley has been on assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks for the last four seasons.
However, the former NBA forward is now leaving the franchise to join the coaching staff of the Denver Nuggets.
Via Charania: "Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley is finalizing a deal to become the top assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman, Andy Miller of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Dudley has been on Mavs' staff since 2021 after a 14-year NBA career."
Dudley had been a very valuable veteran during his time as a player.
In addition, he was with the Mavs (as an assistant) for their two trips to the Western Conference finals (and the 2024 NBA Finals).
One person who reacted to the news was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
He wrote (via his Instagram story): "Congrats my brother!! Well deserved @jareddudley10"
Dudley will likely be a big loss for the Mavs going into the 2025-26 season.
He made a post to Instagram following his departure.
Dudley wrote: "Words cant even describe how thankful I am for being able to coach for the Dallas Mavericks these last 4 years. Want to take time to really say Thank you to Coach Kidd and Nico for giving me the opportunity to coach here. Literally going straight from playing in my 14th season the NBA, to coaching on the front bench! Also had the Privilege learning from so many different coaches on the way. Special Shoutout to Coach Sweeney for helping me on my journey! He helped me become a better coach! Really appreciate it! Lastly to the Fans and the players! It was a fun ride! Good luck to y’all both! Got to watch and coach Some of the best players to ever play this game! Luka, Kyrie, AD, Klay Thompson , Brunson and others.. Thank you Dallas 🙏🏽"