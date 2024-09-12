NBA Star LeBron James Reacts To Dwyane Wade Announcement

Fastbreak

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the Miami Heat's announcement about Dwyane Wade.

Ben Stinar

Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) are swarmed by media after the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) are swarmed by media after the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Miami Heat announced the exciting news that a statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled on October 27.

Via The Heat: "Our franchise GOAT getting basketball’s ultimate honor. Be here when the @dwyanewade statue is officially unveiled 🔥"

Wade is one of the most notable shooting guards in NBA history and is the best Heat player of all time.

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

He reposted the Heat's post to his Instagram story and added a bunch of emojis.

James and Wade were famously teammates for four seasons in Miami.

In that span, the Heat went to the NBA Finals four times in a row and won two titles (2012 and 2013).

Jun 8, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and forward LeBron James (6) celebrate after game two of the 2014 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AT&T Center. The Heat won 98-96. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

James and Wade are among the most talented duos in NBA history.

At the end of Wade's career, they also played together for part of one season on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Dec 7, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) look on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Heat won 103-82. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Wade finished his legendary career with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 1,054 games.

He appeared in 177 playoff games and won three NBA Championships.

On the other hand, James is still among the best 15 players in the NBA.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.

