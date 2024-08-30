NBA Star LeBron James Reacts To Heartbreaking News
On Friday, the tragic news that NHL player Johnny Gaudreau had passed away was announced.
Via ESPN: "Columbus Blue Jackets winger Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have died in what the team called an "unimaginable tragedy."
They were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles, New Jersey State Police said."
Many people reacted to the tragic news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post had over 32,000 likes and over 900,000 impressions in five hours.
Via @CuffsTheLegend: "hit & killed by a drunk driver while riding your bike the day before your sister’s wedding. Life is unexplainable man 🥹"
James responded: "Insane man! 🤦🏾♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
Gaudreau was the 104th pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.
The 31-year-old played 11 seasons in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.
He made the NHL All-Star Game in 2022.
Via The Calgary Flames: "It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.
Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.
It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community."