NBA Star LeBron James Reacts To Tragic NFL News
Ricky Pearsall was the 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida by the San Francisco 49ers.
On Saturday, the 49ers announced the tragic news that the 23-year-old had been shot in San Francisco.
Thankfully, he is in stable condition.
Via The 49ers: "San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon.
He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."
Many people responded to the heartbreaking news on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post had over 7,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in three hours.
Via @CuffsTheLegend: "i really just wanna stay at home 🤦🏽♂️"
James responded: "Facts bro!! Home, work and back home! Prayers to Ricky Pearshall! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"
The 49ers will begin their season on September 9 when they host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.
They are coming off a year where they made the Super Bowl for the second time since 2020.
Via SFPD Chief Scott: "(1/2) I am extremely shocked and saddened about the shooting of 49ers player Ricky Pearsall today in Union Square. This kind of violence has no place in our city and will never be tolerated. My heart goes out to Mr. Pearsall and his family and I wish him a speedy recovery."