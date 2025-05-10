NBA Star LeBron James Sends Message To Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders is coming off a season where he was one of the best quarterbacks in the country at Colorado.
The 23-year-old was the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
Via ESPN: "The Browns' QB room after drafting Shedeur Sanders 👀"
Recently, the Browns posted a video of Sanders that was reposted by UNINTERRUPTED.
Via @uninterrupted: "Time to get to work. 💫
via @clevelandbrowns"
One person who commented on the video was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
He sent a message to Sanders (via his Instagram story).
James wrote: "Let's get it 12!! 1 day at a time. 🫡"
Even though Sanders fell in the draft, he is expected to be among the most popular rookies in the NFL this season.
Therefore, sports fans will likely enjoy seeing James sent out a message to him.
Via MLFootball (on April 28): "BREAKING: THE NFL SAYS THAT QB SHEDEUR SANDERS IS THE 3RD HIGHEST IN ROOKIE JERSEY SALES POST-DRAFT.
Sanders was a 5th-round draft pick — the most ever for such a late-round pick.
INSANE."
The Browns are coming off a tough season where they missed the NFL playoffs after going just 4-13.
Even if Sanders does not play right away, there will be a lot of excitement around the franchise.
As for James, he is coming off his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).